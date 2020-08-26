Oil climbs to post-pandemic high as Laura intensifies

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

WTI crude breaks the August high

WTI crude breaks the August high
WTI crude closed yesterday at a post-pandemic closing high but today it has also broken the intraday high. Crude was near a session low until the latest weather observations showed Hurricane Laura as a Category 3 storm and likely to intensify further. It's headed for the heart of US offshore oil production and refining.

I'm skeptical of a storm-inspired breakout in oil because it's not a fundamental change in the market. The chart to watch is Brent, as it also flirts with the August high and the 200-dma.
Brent
The next major update for Laura will be at 11 am ET. It's expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow.

