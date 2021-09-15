Oil comes back to life in a $2 rally to the best levels in six weeks

Energy is in short supply





The main reason for today's gains is the threat of a shift to more oil for electricity. Bank of America estimates there could be as much as 1.8 million barrels per day of potential crude demand from that switch, as utilities balk at high natural gas prices.





To illustrate, at $65, TTF European benchmark gas prices are equivalent to nearly $150 oil, so switching is a compelling value proposition.







Other factors boosting oil:



