Oil complex eyes OPEC+

OPEC+ in focus

November's rally for oil has been stunning. A strong move higher on the back of the November 09 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine news has led to strong gains across the crude complex. Brent crude is +25% on the month and WTI over +35% since election night









OPEC+ to hold near term direction





The key issue is whether OPEC+ will pull back the supply that is scheduled to return for the start of January. The current market expectations are that these production cuts will be extended for 3-6 months. So, this is the base case to work with:





Extension to cuts minimal market reaction/bull run is sustained

No extension to cuts sudden oil selling





Demand to return, but may take some time





The rally higher of course has been on the expectations of global demand returning. A Biden presidency helps and oil timespreads have firmed up showing that concerns on oil gluts are fading. However, there is still a considerable amount of Global Crude oil in floating storage compared to pre-pandemic levels, so there should be some pull backs in oil's movements higher on the ebbs and flows over the next few weeks and months







