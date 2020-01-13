Oil continues lower in fall to worst levels in a month

WTI crude on the back foot





WTI crude is down 82-cents to $58.20 as the post-Iran slide continues. You can chalk up some of the decline to a sell-the-fact trade on the weekend. There was the risk of an escalation in US-Iran fighting on the weekend but the market shrugged off rocket attacks in Iraq.





Technically, that outside reversal to $65 remains the dominant feature on the chart and there is no real support until the double bottom near $55.





On the news front, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC will continue to do what's necessary to stabilize oil prices.



