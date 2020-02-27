Oil continues to get wrecked, WTI down to $46.22

This is a nightmare for oil producers

The energy industry was already on its knees and the virus looks like it's going to be a death-blow for many producers. Those who haven't hedged already are now in a position where they're forced to hedge themselves into a losing position, or take the risk that prices fall much further. Either way, investment is going to drop dramatically. Baring a dramatic turnaround in prices and sentiment, I expect waves of announcements in the next few weeks suspending investments and non-essential spending.





That's not going to do much to take excess production offline. Storage is already at medium-high levels and Chinese barrels aren't being used.







As for the market itself, I don't see anything stopping a fall to 2016 low of $42.85.





Below that is when companies start halting production altogether, suspending dividends and laying off employees.