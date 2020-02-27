Oil continues to get wrecked, WTI down to $46.22

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This is a nightmare for oil producers

The energy industry was already on its knees and the virus looks like it's going to be a death-blow for many producers. Those who haven't hedged already are now in a position where they're forced to hedge themselves into a losing position, or take the risk that prices fall much further. Either way, investment is going to drop dramatically. Baring a dramatic turnaround in prices and sentiment, I expect waves of announcements in the next few weeks suspending investments and non-essential spending.

That's not going to do much to take excess production offline. Storage is already at medium-high levels and Chinese barrels aren't being used.

As for the market itself, I don't see anything stopping a fall to 2016 low of $42.85.
This is a nightmare for oil producers
Below that is when companies start halting production altogether, suspending dividends and laying off employees. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose