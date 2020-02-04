Oil continues to refuse to participate in the risk rally

Earlier gain fades

WTI crude oil is now up just 23-cents to $50.31 after rising to $51.55 a barrel less than two hours ago.





OPEC might be setting itself up for disappointment. The baseline in the technical committee -- according to a Bloomberg report -- is that coronavirus will only curb demand growth by 200k bpd for two quarters. That's less than the 500K-1mbps cut that has been floated.







The even-bigger risk is that Libya's rebel general reopens export ports. That would put an additional 1 mbpd back into the market.

