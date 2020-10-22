Oil continues to show resilience, closes up 1.5%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Another solid day for oil

Yesterday it looked like a washout could be brewing in oil but it found a footing once again today and closed up 62-cents to $40.64.

This range in crude is not going to last forever; but the longer it lasts, the bigger the break will be. I believe it's a certainty that prices are going to spike higher in the next few years because of massive under-investment in supply but in the shorter-term, I think one more big washout to the downside is more likely. But the chart is going to tell the story, along with the December OPEC meeting.


