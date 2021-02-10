Oil drifts back to unchanged ahead of the US inventory report

WTI crude flat on the day

US weekly petroleum inventories are due at the bottom of the hour and if the API numbers are correct, there could be a surprise draw.





Here are the expectations

Crude -800K (was +1000K before API)



Gasoline +2100K

Distillates -1327K

Refinery utilization -0.1%

API data from yesterday:

Crude oil -3500K

Gasoline +4810K

Distillates -487K

Cushing -1378K



WTI touched a cycle high of $58.76 earlier but has drifted back to $58.29 in the past hour or so.







