Oil drifts back to unchanged ahead of the US inventory report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

WTI crude flat on the day

US weekly petroleum inventories are due at the bottom of the hour and if the API numbers are correct, there could be a surprise draw.

Here are the expectations
  • Crude -800K (was +1000K before API)
  • Gasoline +2100K
  • Distillates -1327K
  • Refinery utilization -0.1%
API data from yesterday:
  • Crude oil -3500K
  • Gasoline +4810K
  • Distillates -487K
  • Cushing -1378K
WTI touched a cycle high of $58.76 earlier but has drifted back to $58.29 in the past hour or so.
