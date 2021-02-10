Oil drifts back to unchanged ahead of the US inventory report
WTI crude flat on the day
US weekly petroleum inventories are due at the bottom of the hour and if the API numbers are correct, there could be a surprise draw.
Here are the expectations
- Crude -800K (was +1000K before API)
- Gasoline +2100K
- Distillates -1327K
- Refinery utilization -0.1%
API data from yesterday:
- Crude oil -3500K
- Gasoline +4810K
- Distillates -487K
- Cushing -1378K
WTI touched a cycle high of $58.76 earlier but has drifted back to $58.29 in the past hour or so.