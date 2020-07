Oil defensive today





Last week it looked like crude might break above the range around $40 but it's been sucked back lower and is in danger of falling back to $40.





The drop today is really a macro story with risk trades struggling broadly on fears about slowing consumer demand and virus flare ups in a number of countries.







A break below $40 could spark a run on stops at the late-July low of $39.83.





Update: There it is, quick move to $39.59.