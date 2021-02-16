Oil falls back to Friday's levels

Refinery demand skews the picture

WTI crude oil is back to $59.55 after nearly touching $61 yesterday.

Some of the retracement is about the cold weather in the US. That led to a number of refinery shutdowns, which leaves fewer buyers for oil.

At the same time, some production is also being shut-in by the cold, so there's some balance there, it's just tough to find it. There's also a skew in demand with extremely high heating demand, boosting distillates and natural gas but very low driving demand, sapping gasoline.

All in, that's leaves for a but of uncertainty in the market and it looks like some of the momentum traders have bowed out. It also begs the question, if WTI only hit $60 when the US was on holiday, did it really hit $60 at all?

For now looks for the late-Friday lows to hold.
On the weather front, cold snowy weather continues in central Oklahoma and into Texas right through the week.

