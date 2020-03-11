Oil falls further on the day, down by over 3% now
Oil fails to get much reprieve after the historic plunge to start the week
WTI crude is now down by over $1 to a low of $33.08 and the mood in the oil market will not be helped by the fact that Saudi Arabia has said that they will step up production to 13.0 mil bpd soon enough (currently producing 9.7 mil bpd).
Aramco produces 12.0 mil bpd and the kingdom had earlier only yesterday said they will see output of 12.3 mil bpd in April - additional 0.3 mil bpd from its stockpiles - but with the latest announcement, that figure could grow to 13.3 mil bpd or more next month.