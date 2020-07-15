Oil falls on reports of OPEC reversing some production cuts

More reports on higher quotas





WTI crude quickly fell to a session low of $40.08 from $40.90 on more talk of production hikes.





Reuters reports that OPEC+ JMMC panel ministers are all aligned to ease oil production curbs.





The aim for OPEC will be to get as much of their production back online while keeping private non-OPEC producers out. But that's a true slow-bleed to bankruptcy for everyone. At the same time, it's going to mean an extended period with a lack of capex and ultimately, when the excess inventories are finally run off, there will be a lack of supply.

