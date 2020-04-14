Oil falls to the fresh lows of the day as Texas meeting continues

Prorationing isn't in the cards

The Texas Railroad Commission is holding a meeting on cutting production today but the tea leaves aren't pointing to a favourable outcome for prorationing.





There are three commissioners who will ultimately decide but the most-vocal for cuts has been Ryan Sitton. Yet even he appeared to back away from the idea in the past 24 hours. Now he's grilling executives and doesn't sound like he's convinced.





"If the world is oversupplied 20-30 million bpd per day, how does our proration bring balance to that market?" he asked.





I think he senses which way the wind is blowing and didn't want to fight a losing battle.



The market is sensing it too and WTI just fell below $21 from about $21.80 at the start of the meeting.





The June contract isn't looking much better as it falls below $28.00 for the first time in a week.





In any case, there won't be a decision from the Commission today. This is simply a hearing.

