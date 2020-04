Oil under fresh pressure

WTI crude oil broke the lows of the day and is now in negative territory.



This meeting is being tweeted pretty much in real-time. They're fighting over which months to use as the baseline. Libya, Venezuela and Iran are also being exempted, which is no surprise.





What would be an unwelcome surprise would be Libya restarting exports, which is a real risk.





OPEC wants other non-OPEC producers to cut 22% as well.