Oil fall further weakens the Canadian dollar





WTI crude oil came under pressure after a surprise build in US energy inventory data released earlier today. The selling has continued to accelerate in a dip below yesterday's low of $54.61. That drops oil to the lowest since last Wednesday.







Along with a dovish Bank of Canada, the drop in oil prices has added a second reason for the weakness in the loonie. USD/CAD is at a session high, up 92 pips to 1.3180.