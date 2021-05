Oil settles up $0.19 to $64.90 per barrel

The intraday high for the week was $66.76 on Wednesday and the high settlement was $65.63.







Crude is flirting with the March highs but there's a big weekend risk with Iran discussions in Vienna, something I wrote about earlier





On the flipside, US driving demand has been strong and national gasoline prices are near the highest since 2014.