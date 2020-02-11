Oil flops again

Oil bulls can't get a break





It's a terrible time to be an oil company and there have to be a few executives who are just as ready to throw in the towel as the oil bulls.





Today is another example as a rally to $50.69 has been whittled down to 21-cents and $49.77.





What's especially disheartening is that risk assets -- even Chinese stocks -- have done much better in the past week. Yet here we are with oil less than 1% from the low of the year.





We're one or two bad headlines away from a return to the Dec 2018 low of $42 and I don't think you can rule out panic selling. And if $42 comes, there is going to be a world of hurt in the high-yield debt market and shale.

