Oil futures trade opens for the week - gap higher on longer Aramco repairs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news over the weekend was of repairs likely to take longer than the market had been led to believe last week:

Further backing this up was news out of Japan:
Oil trade on futures markets, just reopening for trade, has seen a gap higher. Gaps do tend to fill, let's see how these fare given the new news. 

