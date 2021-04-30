Oil gives back gains to wrap up a strong week
A look at oil
WTI crude settled down $1.43 to $63.58 today, a 2.2% drop.
The decline comes after three solid days of gains in a row. The bulls continue to point to reopening demand while the bears point to new covid shutdowns and the OPEC+ overhang. In terms of market balance, global inventories are back to the five-year average but they're notoriously hard to calculate and one of line thinking is that larger Chinese inventories are more of a strategic reserve than a tactical commercial build.
Seasonally, May is an average month for crude, but it's very volatile.