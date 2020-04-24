Oil gives back 9% gain to fall flat

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oil pares gain to just 12-cents

WTI crude has fallen flat on the day at $16.46 after rising as high as $17.96. That's two days in a row where sellers have stepped in close to $18.

Oil pares gain to just 12-cents
The Canadian dollar has largely ignored the move, as has the larger market. We're at the point where 10% swings in crude are 'noise'. It's probably been the craziest week in the history of crude oil trading so that's what you get.

I firmly believe that the money to be made is on the short side because in the physical market supply still exceeds demand. I believe this contract will ultimately close around the $10 level that the May contract did. I don't think we're going to see the same kind of volatility because so many traders and ETFs have been blown up but everything remains on the table.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose