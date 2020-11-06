Oil has been steadily losing ground during Friday in Asia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The background to weaker oil prices is demand falling due to the renewed round of lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere. 

There is no clear catalyst as to why the price has steadily dropped here during the session.  The coronavirus case count has surged in the US, perhaps that is weighing on the demand calculations. 


