Oil - heads up for the inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Coming up soon - private inventory data. Government data, EIA, is due on Wednesday morning US time.



This inventory report due soon is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.





Reuters polling show a build in U.S. crude stockpiles Is expected.





Via the Platts survey has expectations at:

headline inventories 4.7 million-barrel build

gasoline stocks draw of 2 million barrels

distillate stocks draw of 3 million barrels.









