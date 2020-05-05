Oil - heads up for the inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Coming up soon - private inventory data. The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.





Platts surveys show analysts look for a 7.1 million-barrel build in the week, a slightly slower build than has been the case recently. it would be the 15th build in a row.

Gasoline stocks are likely to drop around 400,000 barrels as lockdowns ease



Government data, EIA, is due on Wednesday morning US time.

