Oil - heads up for the OPEC panel meeting coming up Thursday

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet monthly until the end of 2020, an increased rate of meetings for the remainder of the year.

The next on is 18 June

The JMMC is an advisory committee that can make recommendations

composed of OPEC members Algeria, Kuwait, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, plus non-OPEC countries Russia and Kazakhstan

The JMMC will assess if oil producing countries have delivered their priomised share of the output cutbacks.





