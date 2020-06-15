Oil - heads up for the OPEC panel meeting coming up Thursday
OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet monthly until the end of 2020, an increased rate of meetings for the remainder of the year.
- The next on is 18 June
The JMMC is an advisory committee that can make recommendations
- composed of OPEC members Algeria, Kuwait, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, plus non-OPEC countries Russia and Kazakhstan
The JMMC will assess if oil producing countries have delivered their priomised share of the output cutbacks.