Oil - Here is why US gasoline demand is set to rise

This is via Platts, in brief:

Total US gasoline inventories fell … as driving demand surged amid a relaxing of stay-at-home orders

Roughly 35% of gasoline used is for driving to and from work. So as US workers trickle back to their jobs, May gasoline demand is expected to increase

The 23 states that have lifted or let expire stay-at-home orders as of May 6 represent 41 % of US gasoline demand.

Another six states representing 1 1 % of national gasoline demand may start to reopen within two weeks.

---

Plenty of work still be done in the aviation sector, also a big factor in the oil-product demand drop.