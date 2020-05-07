Oil - Here is why US gasoline demand is set to rise
This is via Platts, in brief:
Total US gasoline inventories fell … as driving demand surged amid a relaxing of stay-at-home orders
- Roughly 35% of gasoline used is for driving to and from work. So as US workers trickle back to their jobs, May gasoline demand is expected to increase
- The 23 states that have lifted or let expire stay-at-home orders as of May 6 represent 41 % of US gasoline demand.
- Another six states representing 1 1 % of national gasoline demand may start to reopen within two weeks.
---
Plenty of work still be done in the aviation sector, also a big factor in the oil-product demand drop.