Oil hits $50 after report that Saudis plan to make voluntary February cut

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No word yet on the size of the cut

WTI crude oil touched $50.05 shortly after a report said Saudi Arabia plans to make a small voluntary cut in February. It's the first time for crude above $50 since the pandemic.
No word yet on the size of the cut
After the spike, oil pared its gains back to $49.70 in part because Russia and Kazakhstan may be allowed a 75K bpd hike. It could simply being Saudi Arabia compensating for that, so that's no different than a rollover.

What's incredible though is Saudi Arabia's determination to boost the price of oil. That's a strong, lasting signal.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose