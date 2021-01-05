Oil hits $50 after report that Saudis plan to make voluntary February cut

No word yet on the size of the cut

WTI crude oil touched $50.05 shortly after a report said Saudi Arabia plans to make a small voluntary cut in February. It's the first time for crude above $50 since the pandemic.





After the spike, oil pared its gains back to $49.70 in part because Russia and Kazakhstan may be allowed a 75K bpd hike. It could simply being Saudi Arabia compensating for that, so that's no different than a rollover.



What's incredible though is Saudi Arabia's determination to boost the price of oil. That's a strong, lasting signal.

