Oil inventory data due Tuesday afternoon US time - what's expected
Coming up at 4.30pm NY time Tuesday - private inventory data. Government data, EIA, is due on Wednesday morning US time.
The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.
- Platts surveys show analysts look for 4.8 million-barrel build in the week
For refined products, Platts survey expected:
- US gasoline inventories are expected to draw for a third week
- distillate stocks are expected to build again for the sixth consecutive week