Oil inventory data due Tuesday afternoon US time - what's expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up at 4.30pm NY time Tuesday - private inventory data. Government data, EIA, is due on Wednesday morning US time.

The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.
  • Platts surveys show analysts look for 4.8 million-barrel build in the week 
For refined products, Platts survey expected:
  • US gasoline inventories are expected to draw for a third week
  • distillate stocks are expected to build again for the sixth consecutive week
  

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose