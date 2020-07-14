Oil - inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up soon - private inventory data. The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.

Government data, from the Energy Information Administration is released on Wednesday morning US time. Expectations for the EIA crude inventory centre on a draw of 2.1 million barrels (for the week ended July 10) - via Platts survey. More from the survey:
  • expectations for a draw of 2m barrels for gasoline 
  • and for distillate, estimates centre on a build of 1.1m barrels  

