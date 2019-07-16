Oil - inventory data due around the bottom of the hour - Barry draw expected
Coming up soon from the US - a hurricane Barry impacted private inventory report.
- Hits for subscribers to their service at the bottom of the hour
- Will make it media in the moments following
- With official US government data to follow Wednesday morning US time
Via Platts:
- Production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Barry likely contributed to a sharp decline in US crude stocks last week
- Offshore operators began shutting-in output and evacuating platforms last Wednesday
- Shut-ins continued to rise over the weekend
- the impact of these later shut-ins would likely be reflected in next week's data