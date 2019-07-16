Oil - inventory data due around the bottom of the hour - Barry draw expected

Coming up soon from the US - a hurricane Barry impacted private inventory report.

  • Hits for subscribers to their service at the bottom of the hour
  • Will make it media in the moments following
  • With official US government data to follow Wednesday morning US time
Via Platts:
  • Production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Barry likely contributed to a sharp decline in US crude stocks last week
  • Offshore operators began shutting-in output and evacuating platforms last Wednesday
  • Shut-ins continued to rise over the weekend
  • the impact of these later shut-ins would likely be reflected in next week's data



