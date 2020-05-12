Oil inventory data due Tat the bottom of the hour - what's expected

Coming up at 4.30pm NY time Tuesday - private inventory data. Government data, EIA, is due on Wednesday morning US time.



Platts surveys show analysts look for 4.8 million-barrel build in the week



US gasoline inventories are expected to draw for a third week

distillate stocks are expected to build again for the sixth consecutive week



The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following.For refined products, Platts survey expected: