Oil is back to March levels, down more than 6% today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Swift drop in oil prices

There's a line of thinking that oil demand won't be hit hard by the new variant. According to Capital One, the impact of delta in Q3 was about a 410,000 barrel per day dip in global  demand.

We're pricing in much worse than that for omicron but it's tough to step in front of it until we get some more clarity on OPEC and Iran. For what it's worth, this was from a WSJ reporter:
Swift drop in oil pricesAs for oil, it's in free fall at the moment, falling to $65.25, which was where it was trading in March.

The delta spike-low was at $61.76 and that suddenly looks very achievable.

oil daily

Everything is getting tossed out at the moment as Powell signals that he won't come to the rescue.

If there's no hope from OPEC we'll see another drop but I tend to think that would be a dip worth buying. Until then, it's tough to step in front of the price action in crude.

However if/when it does start to climb again, it's going to be a long hill to $85.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose