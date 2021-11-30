Oil is back to March levels, down more than 6% today

Swift drop in oil prices

There's a line of thinking that oil demand won't be hit hard by the new variant. According to Capital One, the impact of delta in Q3 was about a 410,000 barrel per day dip in global demand.





We're pricing in much worse than that for omicron but it's tough to step in front of it until we get some more clarity on OPEC and Iran. For what it's worth, this was from a WSJ reporter:

As for oil, it's in free fall at the moment, falling to $65.25, which was where it was trading in March.





The delta spike-low was at $61.76 and that suddenly looks very achievable.











Everything is getting tossed out at the moment as Powell signals that he won't come to the rescue.





If there's no hope from OPEC we'll see another drop but I tend to think that would be a dip worth buying. Until then, it's tough to step in front of the price action in crude.





However if/when it does start to climb again, it's going to be a long hill to $85.

