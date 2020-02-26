Oil is crumbling: WTI falls below $49 and keeps falling

Crude down 2.65%





Another day, another handle.





After breaking below $50 yesterday, oil fell through $49 today and is now down to $48.50, which is the lowest since the brief rout at the end of 2018.





Coronavirus is a massive demand-destruction event as more reports about airline cancellations, travel curbs and quarnatines circulate.







It's an especially dim picture technically because support near $50 held a number of times over the past year and even with OPEC jawboning, it's not holding now. There is barely any support down to the December low at $42.





I've been wondering lately about a sudden stop in the economy where crude stockpiles fill up and the market goes no-bid. I certainly wouldn't want to own an oil futures contract at any time near expiration unless I had a plan to take delivery.

