Oil is getting sold heavily

Oil (WTI CL contracts) trade on Globex is heavy indeed - front contract on approach to $11.00

… OK, makes liar out me, under $11 now





The background to weak oil prices is the demand destruction from the lockdown imposesd globally to counter the coronavirus outbreak, storage rapidly filling up and production being cut but not fast enough (see this from earlier on what will happen to output once storage has topped out:

Also weighing on the price is (well-founded) speculation that the US Oil Fund will roll its current position in the June 2020 contract to contracts further out.

USO holds (or has held) around 4% of total open interest in the June contract





