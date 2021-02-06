Oil is off to its best start in 30 years

Oil up nearly 20% year-to-date





Is there a more-overlooked asset than oil this year?





It's been written-off for dead with investment fleeing the sector but oil inventories will be rapidly drawn down in the months ahead. OPEC+ will face increasingly tough decisions about what to do and the March decision could be the difference between $60 oil or much more.





Inflation is still way off the market's radar but an unexpected spike to $80 or higher in 2022 could flip the script.







