Oil is showing some decent signs of life

Impressive rally today

Oil is absolutely hated.







Oil stocks have been killed globally as funds divest from the fossil fuel industry. Some of the valuations are insane.





The world is trading as if oil is going to end tomorrow. It would be great if we could fuel everything carbon-free but it's just not realistic. Oil demand will continue to rise globally and oil will still be the main transportation fuel for many years to come.





OPEC and Iran are huge supply risks in the medium-term but it looks like Saudi Arabia remains committed to drawing down inventories.







Technically, oil is showing some life today. WTI is at a one-month high at $58.00, up 2.5% on the day. Importantly, crude has broke above a series of tops near $57.50 and the minor downtrend since April.





Seasonally, there is weakness late in the year so I ultimately think this will be a rally to sell, but not until we see $60.

