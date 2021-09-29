Oil is showing some impressive resilience ahead of the weekly inventory report
EIA data is coming up at the bottom of the hour
I expected to see more of a retracement in oil after yesterday's turnaround but today's price action in the face of a dollar rally has been encouraging for the bulls.
WTI is trading back above $75 and down only fractionally on the day after falling as low as $73.74. We're at the session highs.
The next big hurdle is the EIA data at the bottom of the hour. Yesterday's API data sent a bearish shudder through the market and there's a high risk the EIA data could as well, though some of that will now be priced in.
Consensus:
- Oil -1652K
- Gasoline +1400K
- Distillates -1648K
- Refinery utilization +0.5%
API:
- Oil 4127K
- Gasoline +3555K
- Distillates +2483K
- Cushing +359K