Oil is showing some impressive resilience ahead of the weekly inventory report

EIA data is coming up at the bottom of the hour

I expected to see more of a retracement in oil after yesterday's turnaround but today's price action in the face of a dollar rally has been encouraging for the bulls.





WTI is trading back above $75 and down only fractionally on the day after falling as low as $73.74. We're at the session highs.









The next big hurdle is the EIA data at the bottom of the hour. Yesterday's API data sent a bearish shudder through the market and there's a high risk the EIA data could as well, though some of that will now be priced in.





Consensus:





Oil -1652K

Gasoline +1400K

Distillates -1648K

Refinery utilization +0.5% API: Oil 4127K

Gasoline +3555K

Distillates +2483K

Cushing +359K





