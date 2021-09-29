Oil is showing some impressive resilience ahead of the weekly inventory report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

EIA data is coming up at the bottom of the hour

I expected to see more of a retracement in oil after yesterday's turnaround but today's price action in the face of a dollar rally has been encouraging for the bulls.

WTI is trading back above $75 and down only fractionally on the day after falling as low as $73.74. We're at the session highs.
The next big hurdle is the EIA data at the bottom of the hour. Yesterday's API data sent a bearish shudder through the market and there's a high risk the EIA data could as well, though some of that will now be priced in.

Consensus:

  • Oil -1652K
  • Gasoline +1400K
  • Distillates -1648K
  • Refinery utilization +0.5%
API:
  • Oil 4127K
  • Gasoline +3555K
  • Distillates +2483K
  • Cushing +359K


