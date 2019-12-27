Oil is the highlight of the US economic calendar but USD selling is the bigger theme

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US oil inventories and Baker Hughes data coming up

The melt-up continues in US equity futures with the S&P 500 markers up 10 points but there will be a special focus on oil trading today.

The EIA is out at 1600 GMT with its weekly energy inventory data a couple days later than usual because of holidays. The consensus is a 1500K draw but the market will be looking for a larger drawdown after the fall in the API numbers. We also get Baker Hughes data at 1800 GMT. There has been a two-week bounce in drilling activity after near-constant declines throughout 2019.

In the bigger picture the market is dumping US dollars today as the melt-up continues. Today is the final day of tax-loss selling. There isn't much to sell but oil and gas names will be one spot to watch.

CNN's fear and greed index has done a 180 compared to this time last year.
