Oil is threatening to overshadow everything else that's happening in markets

The September and October lows break





There are a lot of things that hinge on the US election but oil (in the short term) isn't one of them. What the crude market is looking at is an unwanted supply of new Libyan oil, the potential for more OPEC pumping and (most of all) a resurgence in the pandemic.





New curbs in Europe and exploding cases elsewhere are materially undermining the demand side of the equation without much scope for near-term help.





Technically this is an ugly picture. There is some support at $35 and the June low of $34.36. Once you get down to those levels, producers start shutting in production again. We're also at the time of year when they're making budgets for next year. Every tick lower will mean less spending and in time that's going to create a big deficit.









