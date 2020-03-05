Oil isn't liking the signals out of OPEC or risk markets

Not a good day for oil





Oil initially rallied on talk of a 1.5 mbpd cut from OPEC+ but Russia may balk and everyone at OPEC cheats anyway so the risks are to the downside. Now crude is at the lows of the day, down $1.02 to $45.75.





A big part of today's decline is broader worries about coronavirus. If the virus goes global, there is far too much oil in production and nowhere for it to go. I don't see any kind of a bottom until we see far more announcements like CNQ and XOM today about curbing spending and production. But XOM is only taking out 20-40K bpd so it's a drop in the bucket. I think we need to see total shut-ins before there is a turn.

