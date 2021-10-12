Oil jumps to the highs of the day in quick turnaround

Dip buyers bounce





Oil bulls aren't messing around at the moment. We've seen this time and time again in the past month. Dips in crude are being bid up quickly and aggressively.





There was a sudden fall to $79.50 but we're now nearly $2 above that and back to within striking distance of $82, which we saw yesterday for the first time since 2014.





I don't think there's too much to say about this. The price action is the story, though keep an eye on natural gas, which isn't as strong.

