Oil keeps firmer in European morning trade so far

WTI June futures are up by 15% currently, just above $14

After a testing time in trading yesterday, where prices touched a low near $10, we are seeing oil stabilise a little in mid-week trading. WTI June futures are up by 15% to sit just above $14 now, with the July futures also up by nearly 6% at $18.63 currently.





That is also helping to keep the risk mood more steady on the session, with European stocks still maintaining mild gains while US futures are up by around 0.9% still.





It is quite amazing that we are in a period where 10-15% swings in oil are looking very much like the norm and can easily be passed off as 'noise' these days.





For now, oil fundamentals remain a big problem for the commodity's outlook and it is either you are going to play it short on any unjustifiable rally or you stay on the sidelines. Or at least that's the way I would look at the situation in oil right now.



