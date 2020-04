Canadian retail sales coming up

Canadian retail sales are due at the bottom of the hour. I'm highly curious to know how consumers are holding up, unfortunately this report is for February so it won't be telling. However read the commentary in the report because Statistics Canada has been making efforts to provide more of a real-time look at the economy.





On the US docket later we get the March existing home sales report at 1400 GMT. The consensus is -9.0% at a 5.25m pace.