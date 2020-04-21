Oil market pandemonium is absolutely speculative, just a trading issue - Kremlin spokesman

Comments by Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov





Sure, sure. There's no doubt they're feeling the pinch. Even if prices aren't settled in negative, the plunge yesterday and today won't give them any comfort whatsoever.









The headline is basically a leaf out of the OPEC playbook. If prices go down, it is purely speculation. If prices go up, it is because the market is agreeing to the "fundamentals".

The Kremlin is out with some remarks saying that negative oil prices is just a "trading issue" and that "this isn't a reason for overly negative assessments of the current reality".