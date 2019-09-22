Oil - more on the Aramco repairs story (could take months, not weeks)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

You know how it is, your car is making a funny noise so you take it to the mechanic.

"Yeah, leave it with me, shouldn't take long"

The  you get the phone call, right?

"Yeah …. this looks nasty ….".

Same with this:
WSJ has more on it now:
  • It may take many months-rather than the maximum 10 weeks company executives have promised-to restore operations to full working order,
Journal is gated, here is the link if you can access it.

---
For oil markets, a positive input to price for the opening to the week's trade. 

Oh, this also:
