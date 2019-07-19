Oil news (this an ICYMI) - IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy

Oil managed a pop in price overnight on tensiosn in the Gulf.

Greg had the report;

Just scanning through the other oil reports and this is one to take note of:

The International Energy Agency is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy

forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd

may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness

forecast last year was 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million bpd

cut the growth forecast to 1.2 million bpd in June this year











