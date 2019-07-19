Oil news (this an ICYMI) - IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
Oil managed a pop in price overnight on tensiosn in the Gulf.
Greg had the report;
Just scanning through the other oil reports and this is one to take note of:
- The International Energy Agency is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy
- forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd
- may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness
- forecast last year was 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million bpd
- cut the growth forecast to 1.2 million bpd in June this year
via Reuters