Oil news (this an ICYMI) - IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy

Oil managed a pop in price overnight on tensiosn in the Gulf.

Greg had the report;
Just scanning through the other oil reports and this is one to take note of:
  • The International Energy Agency is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy
  • forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd
  • may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness
  • forecast last year was 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million bpd
  • cut the growth forecast to 1.2 million bpd in June this year



