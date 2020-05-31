Oil - OPEC + is close to bringing its meeting forward a week to June 4 (ie. this week)
Over the weekend Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab proposed the shift, the meeting is currently scheduled for June 9-10.
- Arkab currently hold the rotating presidency of OPEC
We should get a decision in the coming hours if the meeting is rescheduled.
Moving the meeting would likely give OPEC and its oil producing partners more flexibility to change current production limits.
- The existing deal is up for discussion at the next meeting