Oil pares losses ahead of settlement to finish at $82.50

Crude down 92-cents on the day but had been down nearly $3

A pattern is unfolding this week in the crude oil market of selling early in New York and rebounds late.





Could that be producers hedging early and specs buying the dip? Or could it be specs taking profit early and refineries buying late?





I'd guess it's the later because specs would naturally want to clear out at the most-liquid time but it's only guessing. In any case, the resilience of oil has been impressive this week. It's riding an 8-week winning streak so you would expect a retracement but it's now Thursday and it's only down 5-cents on the week.