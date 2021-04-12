Oil perks up as New York trade ramps up

It's an important time for oil traders

The oil chart tells the story right now. It's a notoriously volatile asset in a very tight range that grew increasingly tight last week.





It just perked up by 50 cents to bring today's gain to $1.33. It's not a breakout but it's moving towards the top of the range, which tops at $62.57.





On the news front, eyes are on a potential Iran deal but the world powers are running out of time ahead of an election there.







Covid remains a big issue with cases in India spiking at the moment. At the same time, Indian oil demand is almost back to pre-covid levels, so that's tough to square.

