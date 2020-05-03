Oil price also lower as the new week gets underway Sun 3 May 2020 22:32:20 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News share WTI CL contract lower in Sunday evening US futures market tradeI posted on US equities (index futures) also lower earlier:US stock market index futures open lower for the weekAcross forex the US dollar is a little higher. Renewed US-China tensions are not helping the outlook for equities, AUD etc. There are, of course, plenty of other factors but the US-China issue is the newest one to ppp up these past days. See here for global coronavirus case data