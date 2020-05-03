Oil price also lower as the new week gets underway

WTI CL contract lower in Sunday evening US futures market trade

I posted on US equities (index futures) also lower earlier:
Across forex the US dollar is a little higher. Renewed US-China tensions are not helping the outlook for equities, AUD etc. There are, of course, plenty of other factors but the US-China issue is the newest one to ppp up these past days.  


See here for global coronavirus case data
