Citi says OPEC's extension of production cuts and disruption to supply skew price risks to the upside in the second half of this year..

After that though oversupply to weigh.

Brent forecasts:

to average $72/barrel in 3Q, $74 in

WTI:

avge $64 and $68 respectively

Says on Iran that sanctions will limit its exports at or below 1m bbl/day through 2020